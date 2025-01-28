            
DNPA takes OpenAI to court I Startups seek better policies I AI leader Daniel Hulme to join Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jan 28, 2025 5:32 PM
This intervention underscores the significant concerns raised by digital news publishers regarding the unauthorized mass copying and use of copyrighted works to train AI models, including OpenAI’s GPT models.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

OpenAI’s use of news content presents an increasing threat to press transparency: DNPA

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), along with its members has officially intervened in the civil lawsuit filed by ANI Media Private Limited (ANI) against OpenAI in the Delhi High Court. DNPA represents top 20 news publishers in the country.

Budget 2025: Startups seek policies to encourage local breakthroughs, make India global AI hub

With more than 1.59 lakh startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as of January 15, 2025, India has firmly established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

To take this growth further, the sector has urged the government to introduce a simplified tax regime, enhance the ease of doing business and remove bureaucratic hurdles that complicate operations, in the upcoming Union Budget.

Global AI leader Daniel Hulme to join Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

The world of creativity, innovation, and leadership will take center stage in March 2025 at the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit 2025. Hosted by Network18 Media & Investments Limited, this event will celebrate the transformative power of creativity, exploring how it can drive meaningful change, solve real-world challenges, and inspire bold visions for the future.

Slated to be an unmissable platform for thought leaders, decision-makers, and innovators from across business, marketing, advertising, tech, and academia, the Summit is all about exchanging ground-breaking ideas and building connections that matter.

Adding gravitas to the event's stellar line up is Daniel Hulme (PhD), a globally recognised expert in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and an investor in emerging technologies, celebrated for his ground-breaking contributions to AI-driven solutions.

Regional content and personalisation were the game-changers: Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu

With initiatives like dentsu BX, the launch of Dentsu Lab, and a commitment to sustainability, dentsu has reshaped brand connections and industry standards, thereby cementing its position as a pioneer in innovation, creativity, and meaningful transformation across the region.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu spoke to Storyboard18 about the agency's growth and his perspective towards growing trends in media and entertainment industry for the upcoming year

Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey on EFFIE Agency of the Year win: Shows that the work is making a mark

Ogilvy Group India’s standout performance, fueled by Piyush Pandey’s vision, secures multiples awards and the coveted Agency of the Year title.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


First Published on Jan 28, 2025 5:32 PM

