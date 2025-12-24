Instagram’s discovery problem for Indian minors | India’s middle-class housing squeeze | Influencers who drove controversies in 2025

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Unsafe code, unsafe kids: Why Instagram’s discovery engine and architecture are liabilities for Indian minors

If safety is enforced only through content moderation or reactive policy enforcement, it will always lose to engagement incentives. For children and teens, safety has to be a first-order design constraint, according to an expert.

Read More

India’s Productive Middle Has No Place to Live

The appetite for quality living is unmistakable. Flats in Gurgaon, Noida, and Mumbai selling for tens of crores reflect a willingness to pay for better urban life. India can leverage this demand by creating a dedicated national city-building vehicle, inviting capital from global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and multilateral institutions.

Read More

From Virality to FIRs! Influencers who defined controversy in 2025

2025 marked a turning point for India’s influencer economy, what began as a year of explosive reach and cultural dominance quickly spiralled into one of reckoning with courtrooms, commissions, cancelled shows and public apologies becoming as common as brand deals.

Read More

Inside Chanel’s Hiring Playbook: Why personality trumps pedigree and skills

Chanel’s chief people officer Kate Isnard says cultural fit, curiosity and character matter far more than elite degrees or technical mastery in building the luxury house’s future workforce.

Read More

From Dharmendra to Piyush Pandey: The Cultural Icons India Lost Across Film, Media and Advertising

2025 has been a year of profound loss for India. From cinema and advertising to journalism, music, and digital culture, the country bid farewell to individuals whose contributions shaped entire generations. Their work defined eras, shifted industries, and left imprints that will endure far beyond their lifetimes. Here is a look back at the towering figures India lost this year.

Read More

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 6:46 PM