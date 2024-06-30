India T20 World Cup Win: BCCI announces Rs 125 crore prize money Indian squad

A day after the Indian cricket team's historic win over South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a prize of Rs 125 crore for Team India for winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

“I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!” BCCI secretary Jay Shah posted on X.

The team led by coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma ended India's 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy. It was India's second T20 World Cup victory after the Indian team had clinched the 2007 title under captain MS Dhoni in South Africa.

The historic T20 World Cup win follows India's defeat in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on November 19, 2023, when the team lost to Australia.

“Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten,” Shah said in a statement after the T20 World Cup win.

He called India’s title run “inspirational” and said “They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats."

The BCCI boss also commended the team's dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. "Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and others, they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said.