Govt to amend Press Council Act to cover influencers and creators | Meesho targets ₹52,500 crore valuation ahead of IPO | CXO Moves: Nestle, Samsung Electronics

Crackdown on fake news: Govt to amend Press Council Act to bring influencers, creators under its ambit

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is considering to amend the Press Council Act, 1978 to curb fake news and misinformation and to expand Press Council of India's scope beyond traditional print media to include digital publishers, significant content creators and social media influencers, in a significant step toward regulating the fast-evolving news and content ecosystem.

According to top sources, the proposed amendment also aims to empower the Press Council of India (PCI) as an umbrella regulatory authority covering all forms of media — print, broadcast, and digital — with the goal of improving coordination, oversight, and enforcement across platforms.

Nestlé EVP Sanjay Bahadur set to retire at end of 2025

Sanjay Bahadur, Executive Vice President and Head of Group Strategy and Business Development, will be retiring at the end of December 2025 after a distinguished career of more than 40 years at Nestlé.

He held various roles across India, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Türkiye and China during his tenure. In his current position, Bahadur was responsible for portfolio management, the identification and execution of M&A transactions, as well as venture funds, external partnerships and licensing agreements.

Meesho eyes Rs 52,500 crore valuation, gears up for December IPO: Report

E-commerce platform Meesho is reportedly targeting a post-money valuation of around $5.93 billion (Rs 52,500 crore) for its proposed IPO, according to a Moneycontrol report. The company is planning to launch its IPO in December and has now firmed up the valuation.

Meesho filed its draft papers with SEBI in July via the confidential route, followed by the UDRHP-1 (updated draft red herring prospectus) on October 18. It is expected to issue another updated DRHP soon, which may include details on IPO valuation.

Warner Bros Discovery sale: Paramount, Comcast, Netflix submit bids; All you need to know

The first-round deadline for bids to acquire US-based media and entertainment giant Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed on November 20, with all three contenders—Netflix, Comcast, and Paramount–Skydance—submitting offers, Reuters reported.

The high-stakes takeover could reshape the future of iconic assets such as HBO, the Warner Bros. film library, and the DC Comics universe.

Samsung Electronics names Mobile Chief TM Roh as new Co-CEO

Samsung Electronics announced that TM Roh was officially named Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division and appointed as CEO, joining Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) Division, as co-CEOs of the Company.

President Roh will continue to oversee the Company’s mobile business as Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, while Vice Chairman Jun will remain as Head of Memory Business.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 5:32 PM