Dharmendra passes away | Omnicom gains as IPG deal nears | AIAI launches as India’s first AI industry body with top corporate leaders

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra passes away

Indian acting legend Dharmendra has passed away. As per several media reports, celebrities have started arriving at the residence of veteran actor Dharmendra in Mumbai. An official statement on his health is awaited.

Earlier in November, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. His health had reportedly deteriorated this month. However his daughter Esha Deol refuted the rumours surrounding his death.

Investor confidence in Omnicom rises as IPG acquisition nears completion

Vanguard, one of the world’s biggest investment firms, has quietly increased its stake in Omnicom Group just days before the advertising holding company’s planned merger with Interpublic Group (IPG). The move is being viewed as a strong vote of confidence in Omnicom at a time when the global advertising industry is on the brink of major consolidation.

According to recent filings, Vanguard now owns a little over 12% of Omnicom after buying additional shares during the second quarter. While this is only a 1.5% increase, it matters because Vanguard is known for being a long-term, conservative investor.

AIAI launched as India’s first AI industry association; Governing board to feature top corporates

In a move to position India as a global leader in ethical and innovative Artificial Intelligence, industry stalwarts have come together to form Artificial Intelligence Association of India (AIAI) - the country’s first dedicated industry body focused on advancing the responsible use of AI.

The Governing Board will be announced soon, which will feature top corporates.

IAMAI slams Karnataka’s Bike-Taxi ban, seeks inclusive policy talks

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has urged the Karnataka government to convene a formal stakeholder consultation on the state’s proposed policy framework for bike-taxi operations, expressing concern that authorities continue to favour a ban without engaging wider industry and consumer voices.

In a letter to state transport secretary N.V. Prasad, the industry body said it was troubled by the government’s stance, which it believes has been taken without input from any external stakeholders, including commuter groups, driver unions, independent experts, industry associations or the platforms that operate such services.

Marico’s digital & food brands hit Rs 1,000 crore ARR each; Eyes 25% biz share in 3 years

Marico’s digital-first brands and its food portfolio, including Saffola, have each crossed the Rs 1,000 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) milestone, according to a PTI report. Managing Director and CEO Saugata Gupta said the company’s digital brands — Beardo, True Elements, Just Herbs and Plix — are building a strong premium presence across personal care and health-focused food categories.

Gupta expressed confidence that these brands will continue their strong growth momentum.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 5:30 PM