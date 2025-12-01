Sanjay Jaju calls for unified M&E approach | CII seeks National M&E Policy | Parthasarathy M A retires from WPP Media

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has called for a unified and harmonised framework for India’s Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector, stating that convergence, not fragmentation, will determine the industry’s ability to scale globally.

“No More Silos”: Sanjay Jaju calls for unified approach to Media & Entertainment Policy as India chases global scale

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has called for a unified and harmonised framework for India’s Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector, stating that convergence, not fragmentation, will determine the industry’s ability to scale globally.

At the 12th CII Big Picture Summit 2025 on December 1, he underscored that India must move beyond segmented policy thinking to a shared national approach that aligns all verticals of the creative economy.

CII urges government to roll out National Media & Entertainment Policy to power $100-billion Creative Economy by 2030

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for the adoption of a National Media & Entertainment Policy to drive long-term growth and overhaul India’s Media & Entertainment (M&E) landscape.

“India is poised to redefine the global creative economy. With decisive reforms—regulatory unification, infrastructure modernization, skills expansion, IP protection, and export acceleration—India can become a global creative powerhouse by 2030,” CII said, urging the Government of India and State governments to jointly adopt a unified National Media & Entertainment Policy built on convergence, digital-first innovation, and global competitiveness.

Parthasarathy M A retires from WPP Media

Parthasarathy M A, Chief Strategy Officer at GroupM (now WPP Media), has announced his retirement.

In a note, he wrote: “After 17 lovely years with WPP Media (across Mindshare, GroupM & WPP Media), I have chosen to retire and take a break.”

India’s D2M push enters critical phase; Sanjay Jaju says trials on track

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), said India’s Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting project is progressing through active proof-of-concept trials, underscoring that stakeholder alignment and policy convergence will be central to its national rollout.

Speaking at the 12th CII Big Picture Summit 2025, he reiterated that India’s next leap in media transformation will depend on dismantling silos across policy, infrastructure and technology.

WPP defers global pay reviews to 2026 as Cindy Rose’s strategic overhaul gathers pace

WPP has, as per reports, globally deferred its scheduled October–November pay reviews for some employees to May 2026, while others will receive revisions only in January next year. The decision comes as the world’s largest advertising network undergoes a major strategic review and tightens cost controls following a turbulent year.

In November, WPP appointed global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company to advise on its much-anticipated transformation plan. The consultancy has been tasked with “facilitating and stress-testing” the roadmap for a renewed strategy.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 5:03 PM