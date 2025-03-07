IPL 2025 ad spend frenzy | IAMAI urges MeitY for DPDPA Rules | Average salary increment to dip

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
Beyond the sixes: What's driving the IPL 2025 ad spend frenzy?
The IPL remains a crucial advertising avenue for various industries. Auto, FMCG, BFSI, and infrastructure are the categories likely to see the highest surge in ad spends as the tournament progresses, experts say.
IAMAI urges MeitY for 24-month implementation period of DPDPA Rules
In its recommendations to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has also highlighted that the Act could hinder the startups and MSMEs because of the financial and technical burden.
Average salary increment in India to dip to 8.8% in 2025: Deloitte
According to Deloitte's outlook, top performers can expect a 1.7x higher increment than average performers
Prasar Bharati collaborates with Eros Universe’s Eros Now; aims to enhance digital content delivery
This partnership is built on cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology, ensuring seamless integration between the two OTT platforms.
SC grants temporary relief to Pune eatery in 'Burger King' trademark dispute
The stay allows the Pune eatery to continue operating under the brand until the High Court delivers its final verdict.