By  Storyboard18May 7, 2025 5:18 PM
'Share The Spotlight' Third Edition comes to Delhi | GroupM possible rebrand | India-UK sign landmark trade deal
In Bengaluru, the spotlight expanded to women from technology, pharma, manufacturing, and FMCG industries - each story echoing the same message: that behind every bold decision, every innovation, and every milestone, there are women quietly driving change.

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Third edition of Storyboard18's 'Share The Spotlight' is coming to Delhi!

Storyboard18's signature initiative 'Share The Spotlight' returns with its Delhi edition, bringing together business leaders and changemakers to honour women rewriting the rules and sparking transformation.

"WPP Media": Possible rebrand of GroupM signals strategic reset amid intensifying industry consolidation

Industry experts weigh in on the implications of WPP’s reported move to unify its media agencies under a single brand, citing clarity, consolidation pressures, and complex cultural challenges.

‘Scintilla of Skill’ argument returns as gaming companies challenge govt's stance in SC

In a noteworthy moment, the government’s own legal team acknowledged in writing that playing a skill-based game for stakes does not alter its fundamental nature.

GroupM mulls layoffs amid global restructuring, leadership overhaul

In an internal memo, CEO Brian Lesser reportedly outlined centralization strategy. Lesser emphasized the need for GroupM to become “a stronger, more connected company,” while acknowledging that this transformation will involve “difficult decisions” to streamline team structures and eliminate redundancies— changes that will impact some roles across various markets.

Global trade just got a twist of lime: India-UK ink landmark deal, cut whisky and gin tariffs down to 10%

The UK-India FTA took over three years of negotiation and is forecasted to unlock 25.5 billion British pounds (approx. $34 billion) in trade by 2040.


