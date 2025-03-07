Beyond the sixes: What's driving the IPL 2025 ad spend frenzy?

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicks off, brands are ramping up their advertising budgets to capitalize on the massive viewership. Media planners across agencies highlight trends, top spending categories, and strategic objectives driving this year’s ad spends.

Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, notes that the financial sector continues to dominate ad spends during this period, witnessing a 5-7% increase. Within this, 60% of the spending is directed towards cricket across TV and digital platforms, influenced by the ongoing Champions Trophy and back-to-back cricket series. He remarks, “IPL is just getting started, and we are still grappling with the Champions Trophy. It’s too early to compare, given that some impact shows have seen tremendous traction on General Entertainment Channels (GECs).”

R. Venkatasubramanian, COO of Havas Play, echoes a similar sentiment, stating that this year’s ad spending trend aligns with previous years. “Every March for the past two years, we have seen a similar increase in ad spends driven by IPL, and brands have been planning their media budgets accordingly. The only notable shift could come from the Champions Trophy, which may divert some ad spends from GECs to cricket, but beyond that, the overall spending pattern remains predictable.”

However, Navin Khemka, CEO of EssenceMediacom, South Asia, offers a different perspective. He suggests that the first quarter, despite an ICC event, has seen a lukewarm response. “We are not seeing any significant increase,” he says.

Top Categories Driving the Surge in Ad Spends

The IPL remains a crucial advertising avenue for various industries. Sundaram identifies auto, FMCG, BFSI, and infrastructure as the categories likely to see the highest surge in ad spends as the tournament progresses. He explains, “IPL is a two-month window starting in March and ending in May. There is always room to see more surge as we progress into the tournament, which is why we at our agency close deals much earlier to get the best deals.”

Venkatasubramanian highlights the rise of beverages as a dominant category this year, with brands like Campa and Coca-Cola securing sponsorships and Pepsi expected to follow. He also points out the continued heavy investments from the fantasy gaming industry and an uptick in consumer durables, particularly home appliances and electronics. Notably, mobile phone brands are not investing as aggressively as in previous years.

Meanwhile, Khemka notes early indications of a resurgence in spending from startups and fintech brands, in addition to the usual summer category brands and telecom companies.

Brand Awareness, Sales, and Consumer Engagement

Brands advertising during IPL 2025 have varied objectives depending on their positioning and marketing strategies. Sundaram cites Mahindra’s significant investment in advertising last year to create awareness for its EV launch. He adds, “The creative changes happening across beverage brands, whether Coke or Sprite, are very different from how it used to be. Clearly, their ads are focused on the new consumers of India, which are Gen Z.”

Venkatasubramanian breaks down brand strategies into three primary goals. Brand Awareness & Visibility wherein IPL serves as a high-impact platform for product launches and reinforcing brand recall. With the Sales Conversions & Consumer Engagement metric, many brands use IPL’s high engagement levels to drive direct sales and digital interactions. Leveraging the festival-like Consumer Sentiment, IPL is more than just a sports event; it is a high-energy marketing opportunity that boosts consumer excitement and spending.”

Khemka elaborates on IPL’s role in brand marketing, stating, “Brands are looking at different objectives during IPL – launch, association with the sport, impact with players, activation at both local and national levels, and city campaigns.”

The Battle Between Genres

With IPL dominating the advertising landscape, there is an inevitable impact on other genres. Sundaram asserts, “Appointment viewing is a goner, so the only genre I believe will have some traction are impact properties on GEC.”

Venkatasubramanian agrees, noting that IPL leads to a drop in viewership for GECs. “Some brands are diversifying their ad spends across sports, entertainment, and news to maintain steady visibility,” he says.

Khemka, however, takes a broader view, asserting that all genres continue to perform during IPL. “During the live match time, they just see a slight reduction in ratings. The stickiness on news and soaps is the best.”

Ad Rate Growth

The rise of digital platforms is also influencing ad rates. Sundaram states, “It’s a new financial year even if IPL starts in March, so brands with budget approvals go full hog from the start. Many start their activities in the first week of April, so growth rates are difficult to predict, but given the pricing at which IPL is going, I believe there should be a 7-10% growth rate during this period, driven largely by CTV and mobile.”

Venkatasubramanian emphasizes the synergy between TV and digital this year. “There is no battle between linear TV and digital - both platforms are working together rather than competing for ad spends. Connected TV (CTV) ad rates have surged by 30%, as brands increasingly recognize its growing adoption and premium audience base. Traditional TV and digital platforms have seen a steady 10-15% increase in ad rates, reflecting sustained demand.”

As IPL 2025 unfolds, brands continue to adapt their strategies to maximize returns on ad spends. With digital and mobile platforms taking a more significant share, advertisers are looking at innovative ways to engage consumers in the high-energy marketing environment that IPL provides.