Major IPTV piracy ring busted in Dubai | AVGC sector applauds govt nod | Noise's Gaurav Mehta joins Rukam Capital as Operating Director

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Click here to know more 🔥

Breaking: Major IPTV piracy ring busted in Dubai following Disney Star complaint

Disney Star India has taken its fight against piracy to the international stage. The Dubai police recently raided the operations of an alleged rogue Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) provider. The raid resulted in the seizure of IPTV boxes containing 12,000 pirated premium channels and content from various rightsholders.

According to sources, Disney Star filed a criminal complaint in Dubai against a rogue IPTV provider, primeproott.com, which was selling IPTV boxes through its website. The complaint states that the rogue operator charged Rs 5,750 for the box and Rs 2,300 for access to the application.

AVGC sector applauds govt nod for NCoE, projects $26 billion growth by 2030

The Modi government on Wednesday approved the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) in Mumbai as a not-for-profit company. This initiative has been praised by the AVGC industry, which further will attract foreign investments, boosting the sector.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), representing industry bodies, will collaborate with the government in setting up the proposed Institute of Immersive Creators (IIIC).

Zee Entertainment refutes Star India's Rs 8000 cr damage claims

Zee Entertainment Limited (ZEEL) has refuted Star India's claims including damages worth $940 million (around Rs 8,000 crore). Star India, on September 16, filed a 'statement of case' before London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) in which it declared termination of the alliance agreement and sought the damages in the now-terminated ICC TV rights deal case.

Denying such allegations, Zee asserted that the arbitration is still in its early stages and said that it "strongly contest all unfounded claims" and stated that it will defend its position on merit.

Former Noise CMO Gaurav Mehta joins Rukam Capital as Operating Director

Gaurav Mehta, who led Noise as chief marketing officer, has joined Rukam Capital as operating director.

He stated, "For the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of helping build some incredible start-ups—OLX, CarDekho, Zupee, Noise. Each one taught me that start-ups are a wild beast, demanding you roll up your sleeves and dive deep into the trenches."

TRAI excludes likes of Google, Telegram, WhatsApp from new licensing rules

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued recommendations to streamline the licensing framework under the new Telecom Act. The rules promote "One Nation One Authorisation" approach.

The proposal doesn't mention OTT services, while satellite services and infrastructure sharing are encouraged.

The announcement holds significance because telecommunications companies have been urging for a "same service, same rules" approach that would subject OTT platforms to similar regulations as traditional telecom services.