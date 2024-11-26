            
Marathons sponsorship surge | Essar Group's Shashikant Ruia passes away | Ramya Venkat joins Abbott

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Nov 26, 2024 4:56 PM
Marathons across the country have become a popular platform for brands to sponsor and connect with health-conscious participants.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Marathon sponsorships surge by 15%, brands drive engagement The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is expected to generate revenue of Rs 60 crore from brand sponsorship in its upcoming event in January 2025. Read more

Future of short videos lies in regional content and interactive features

YouTube Shorts, which boasts over 2 billion logged-in users and a staggering 70 billion daily views, is reshaping the way brands interact with audiences. Read more

Essar Group co-founder Shashikant Ruia passes away A first generation entrepreneur, Shashi Ruia started his career in 1965 under the mentorship of his father Nand Kishore Ruia. Then, along with his brother Ravi, he planted the seeds of Essar Group's foundation. Read more

Streambox Media launches Dor as 'India’s first subscription TV service' Streambox Media is a media-tech venture founded by Anuj Gandhi and backed by Micromax Informatics, along with Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures. Read more

Unilever's Ramya Venkat joins Abbott as Director - Integrated Marketing Ramya Venkat started her career at Ogilvy & Mather as an account supervisor and went on to work across Johnson& Johnson, and then joined Unilever as assistant brand manager for Wheel, Sunlight and Magic. Read more

    First Published on Nov 26, 2024 4:56 PM

