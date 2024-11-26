Marathons sponsorship surge | Essar Group's Shashikant Ruia passes away | Ramya Venkat joins Abbott

ADVERTISEMENT
Marathon sponsorships surge by 15%, brands drive engagement The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is expected to generate revenue of Rs 60 crore from brand sponsorship in its upcoming event in January 2025. Read more
Future of short videos lies in regional content and interactive features
YouTube Shorts, which boasts over 2 billion logged-in users and a staggering 70 billion daily views, is reshaping the way brands interact with audiences. Read more
Essar Group co-founder Shashikant Ruia passes away A first generation entrepreneur, Shashi Ruia started his career in 1965 under the mentorship of his father Nand Kishore Ruia. Then, along with his brother Ravi, he planted the seeds of Essar Group's foundation. Read more
Streambox Media launches Dor as 'India’s first subscription TV service' Streambox Media is a media-tech venture founded by Anuj Gandhi and backed by Micromax Informatics, along with Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures. Read more
Unilever's Ramya Venkat joins Abbott as Director - Integrated Marketing Ramya Venkat started her career at Ogilvy & Mather as an account supervisor and went on to work across Johnson& Johnson, and then joined Unilever as assistant brand manager for Wheel, Sunlight and Magic. Read more
