Unilever's Ramya Venkat joins Abbott as Director - Integrated Marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Ramya Venkat, who led Unilever as senior regional brand manager for Indulekha, has joined Abbott as director - integrated marketing.
Venkat shared, "As the song goes, every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. My time at HUL has been nothing short of remarkable and I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey. I’m excited for this next professional chapter I’m about to embark upon."
She started her career at Ogilvy & Mather as an account supervisor and went on to work across Johnson& Johnson, and then joined Unilever as assistant brand manager for Wheel, Sunlight and Magic.