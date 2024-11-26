            
Unilever's Ramya Venkat joins Abbott as Director - Integrated Marketing

Ramya Venkat started her career at Ogilvy & Mather as an account supervisor and went on to work across Johnson& Johnson, and then joined Unilever as assistant brand manager for Wheel, Sunlight and Magic.

By  Storyboard18Nov 26, 2024 11:07 AM
In a note, Ramya Venkat shared, "As the song goes, every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. My time at HUL has been nothing short of remarkable and I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey. I’m excited for this next professional chapter I’m about to embark upon."

Ramya Venkat, who led Unilever as senior regional brand manager for Indulekha, has joined Abbott as director - integrated marketing.

She started her career at Ogilvy & Mather as an account supervisor and went on to work across Johnson& Johnson, and then joined Unilever as assistant brand manager for Wheel, Sunlight and Magic.


