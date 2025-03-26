MIB addresses AI-based news recommendation | PIB flags 1,575 fake news | CCI raids: Ad agencies still in the dark

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Breaking: MIB addresses AI-based news recommendation and fake news regulation

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the shift of media houses from traditional to digital platforms, emphasizing India's diverse and expansive media landscape.

In response to concerns about AI-driven news recommendation algorithms prioritizing sensational content over credible journalism, BJP MPs Alok Sharma (Bhopal) and Janardan Mishra (Rewa) sought clarification from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday. They requested details on government initiatives to curb fake news and ensure accountability among media houses and online platforms.

F&B consumer complaints double in 2024, reaching at 53,228 : Ministry of Consumer Affairs

The consumer complaints in the food and beverage sector almost doubled in 2024, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution revealed on March 26.

Addressing the Lok Sabha session, Minister Pralhad Joshi, shared that the issues related to food safety, adulteration, labelling violations, quality control, inspections and penalties for violation of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Rules and Regulations are dealt by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Implementation and enforcement of these standards primarily lies with the State/UT Governments.

Press Information Bureau flags 1,575 fake news cases since 2022: Ministry of I&B

The Fact Check Unit (FCU) under Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has identified over 97 fake news items as of March 19 (in 2025 alone), revealed Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT.

Addressing the Lok Sabha session on March 26, the Minister shared that in 2024, 583 fake news were identified, 557 in 2023, and 338 in 2022. Overall, the Ministry has flagged 1,575 fake news cases since 2022.

CCI raids on media cartel: A week later, Ad agencies still in the dark

Cartels distort markets, harm consumers, and stifle competition, and the Indian government is committed to eliminating them. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Lok Sabha that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has investigated 35 cartel cases over the past five years.

Last week, the CCI conducted raids at leading media agencies, including Dentsu, Omnicom, Havas, Madison, IPG, GroupM, and Publicis, as well as industry bodies such as the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), and the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF). These searches were carried out over allegations of media cartelization, signaling heightened scrutiny on the sector.

EXPLAINED: What scrapping the 6% Equalisation Levy could mean for Big Tech, India, and Domestic Media

If the proposal is approved, foreign digital giants like Google and Meta who together account for nearly 65% of India’s Rs 50,000 crore digital advertising market stand to benefit indirectly, as advertisers would face lower overall costs when placing ads on their platforms.