            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • mumbais-dooh-martin-sorrell-strong-devours-weak-outdoor-ad-industry-clean-up-martin-sorrell-on-pm-modi-54116

Mumbai's DOOH | Martin Sorrell: Strong devours weak, outdoor ad industry clean-up | Martin Sorrell on PM Modi

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jan 21, 2025 5:17 PM
Mumbai's DOOH | Martin Sorrell: Strong devours weak, outdoor ad industry clean-up | Martin Sorrell on PM Modi
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) considered the wealthiest civic body in India, says that Mumbai, the country's financial hub, has only 1,025 legally authorized hoardings throughout the city. The BMC generates a substantial revenue of approximately Rs 100 crore from the licensing fees associated with these hoardings. (Image Source: LinkedIn)

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Mumbai’s digital outdoor ads clutter: Activists, stakeholders raise concerns

Multiple citizen groups have raised their objection regarding the clutter on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. The busy junctions from Dadar to Andheri are flooded with Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) billboards. Mumbai traffic police have already stopped issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) until Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) implements its hoarding policy.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) considered the wealthiest civic body in India, says that Mumbai, the country's financial hub, has only 1,025 legally authorized hoardings throughout the city. The BMC generates a substantial revenue of approximately Rs 100 crore from the licensing fees associated with these hoardings.

Omnicom is devouring IPG, Publicis might devour parts of Dentsu. WPP is weak too, says Sir Martin Sorrell

Storyboard18 at Davos: In conversation with Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth at the WEF 2025 in Davos, Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder, and Executive Chairman, S4 Capital, points out how Publicis and Omnicom are set to devour the 'weak' agencies— Dentsu, WPP, IPG, and Havas, going forward.

Modi's a great ad man, understands branding, says Sir Martin Sorrell at WEF 2025 in Davos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's branding acumen was in the spotlight at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, with Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman of S4 Capital, hailing the Indian leader as a "great ad man."

"He understands branding. He's a great ad man," Sorrell told Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth at WEF 2025 in Davos, adding that India has taken centre stage at this year's annual gathering. "Indian representation is very strong. It is strong not only in India but increasingly abroad," he added.

Quick commerce remained a hot sector of investment during Q4 of 2024: KPMG

VC investment was quite muted in India during Q4’24, despite relatively strong market activity. Between Q3’24 and Q4’24, India saw a decline from $3.7 billion to $2.6 billion in VC investment, as per a report by KPMG.

The slowdown in completed deals was likely more of a speed bump than a long term challenge, with some optimism that deals will materialize heading into Q1’25.

Mokobara responds to backlash over alleged "white labelling" claims

Bengaluru-based luggage brand Mokobara has found itself at the center of a social media storm after a popular influencer highlighted the similarity between its bags and those sold on other e-commerce platforms at a significantly lower price, according to media reports.

The influencer suggested that Mokobara's products may be sourced from Chinese manufacturers, raising concerns about "white labelling" and inflated pricing.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


Tags
First Published on Jan 21, 2025 5:17 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Consolidation: Ad agency’s survival instinct I India a huge consumer market: WAVES CEO I MIB amends CTN Rules

Consolidation: Ad agency’s survival instinct I India a huge consumer market: WAVES CEO I MIB amends CTN Rules

Brand Marketing

AI slogan showdown at WEF 2025 in Davos

AI slogan showdown at WEF 2025 in Davos

Special Coverage

MIB's Sanjay Jaju on M&E industry | Mindshare's Amin Lakhani interview | Election Commission's advisory to political parties

MIB's Sanjay Jaju on M&E industry | Mindshare's Amin Lakhani interview | Election Commission's advisory to political parties

Special Coverage

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi on the impact of public broadcasting | NCLAT to decide Meta's plea on Jan 23

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi on the impact of public broadcasting | NCLAT to decide Meta's plea on Jan 23

Special Coverage

90 hour work week debate in adland | Pay TV channels to leave DD Free Dish | Dunzo app and website shut down

90 hour work week debate in adland | Pay TV channels to leave DD Free Dish | Dunzo app and website shut down

Brand Marketing

Reckitt partners with GIWA and others to promote hygiene at Maha Kumbh 2025

Reckitt partners with GIWA and others to promote hygiene at Maha Kumbh 2025

Brand Marketing

Maha Kumbh 2025 Guest List: Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher and others to perform at Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025 Guest List: Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher and others to perform at Prayagraj