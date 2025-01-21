Mumbai's DOOH | Martin Sorrell: Strong devours weak, outdoor ad industry clean-up | Martin Sorrell on PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai’s digital outdoor ads clutter: Activists, stakeholders raise concerns
Multiple citizen groups have raised their objection regarding the clutter on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai. The busy junctions from Dadar to Andheri are flooded with Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) billboards. Mumbai traffic police have already stopped issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) until Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) implements its hoarding policy.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) considered the wealthiest civic body in India, says that Mumbai, the country's financial hub, has only 1,025 legally authorized hoardings throughout the city. The BMC generates a substantial revenue of approximately Rs 100 crore from the licensing fees associated with these hoardings.
Omnicom is devouring IPG, Publicis might devour parts of Dentsu. WPP is weak too, says Sir Martin Sorrell
Storyboard18 at Davos: In conversation with Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth at the WEF 2025 in Davos, Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder, and Executive Chairman, S4 Capital, points out how Publicis and Omnicom are set to devour the 'weak' agencies— Dentsu, WPP, IPG, and Havas, going forward.
Modi's a great ad man, understands branding, says Sir Martin Sorrell at WEF 2025 in Davos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's branding acumen was in the spotlight at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, with Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman of S4 Capital, hailing the Indian leader as a "great ad man."
"He understands branding. He's a great ad man," Sorrell told Moneycontrol's Chandra Srikanth at WEF 2025 in Davos, adding that India has taken centre stage at this year's annual gathering. "Indian representation is very strong. It is strong not only in India but increasingly abroad," he added.
Quick commerce remained a hot sector of investment during Q4 of 2024: KPMG
VC investment was quite muted in India during Q4’24, despite relatively strong market activity. Between Q3’24 and Q4’24, India saw a decline from $3.7 billion to $2.6 billion in VC investment, as per a report by KPMG.
The slowdown in completed deals was likely more of a speed bump than a long term challenge, with some optimism that deals will materialize heading into Q1’25.
Mokobara responds to backlash over alleged "white labelling" claims
Bengaluru-based luggage brand Mokobara has found itself at the center of a social media storm after a popular influencer highlighted the similarity between its bags and those sold on other e-commerce platforms at a significantly lower price, according to media reports.
The influencer suggested that Mokobara's products may be sourced from Chinese manufacturers, raising concerns about "white labelling" and inflated pricing.
