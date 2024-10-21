People, policies, pitches: All the big breaks and exclusives only on Storyboard18

EXCLUSIVE: Is Ola's mega media account up for grabs?

Ola's media account is bound to run into hundreds of crores, making it one of the largest media accounts in the country. Storyboard18 has also learnt that Ola has finalised a large networked media agency but is yet to sign off on the deal.

Celebrity-led brands in WROGN; faced with lackluster growth, consumer fatigue

It has become table stakes for Bollywood stars to have their own beauty or clothing brand—but audiences are not all impressed at these out of the box-office releases. Lack of authenticity or an overdose? Storyboard18 finds out.

Manish Tiwary to be Managing Director of Nestlé India; Suresh Narayanan to retire next year

Former Amazon exec Manish Tiwary will be the Managing Director of Nestlé India Limited with effect from 1st August 2025.

Madison wins media mandate for Parag Milk Foods' Rs 100-120 cr account

The agency will cater to all the sub brands such as Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows and Avvatar.

Unearthing Mamaearth: Decoding consumer feedback

Honasa Consumer’s hero brand Mamaearth, which started its journey eight years ago, has been dealing with negative consumer feedback, while also trying hard to push its products offline. Yet, investors remain bullish - what's behind their confidence?

Unilever's Samir Singh joins Colgate-Palmolive as EVP - Marketing, APAC

Previously, Samir Singh led Unilever as Chair, Unilever Asia and Head, Unilever Singapore Hub.

Government not exempted from DPDP Act, MeitY informs stakeholders

The government has also asked companies to have technical and organizational measures in place before the rules are laid out.

EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor to launch its merchandise collection in India

The automobile company will first enter the licensed eyewear segment and later expand its merchandise line to include apparel.

Unilever global media review results in; All six ad holding companies get the FMCG's business

Unilever initiated a review of its global media planning and buying account in January 2024. WPP's Mindshare has defended the business in key markets, including India.

WPP and Omnicom bag Amazon's media account after marathon global review

Amazon had shortlisted the incumbent IPG Mediabrands, WPP's GroupM and Omnicom Media Group for the global pitch.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Tata Group’s StarQuik not in Q-commerce rat race’, says K Radhakrishnan, Co-founder

Star Bazaar, a retail chain owned by Trent Hypermarket Pvt Ltd is a part of the Tata Group. Trent recently announced plans to add 20-25 Star Bazaar stores in FY25, taking the overall footprint to around 90 stores by the end of the year.

EXCLUSIVE: Godrej & Boyce to undergo rebranding after split