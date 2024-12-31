Poster wars in Delhi election | Banks, fintechs splurge for Maha Kumbh | Big CXO moves in 2024

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Poster Wars: BJP, AAP outdoor ad spends cross Rs 150 crore ahead of Delhi elections

Delhi elections are scheduled for February, and key parties- BJP, AAP and Congress are pulling out all the stops to win over voters. While collective outdoor ad spend is likely to touch Rs 150 crore, digital would also see Rs 100 crore of allocation.

'IPL of spirituality': Maha Kumbh to draw unprecedented marketing blitz; banks, fintech to spend big

Banks and fintech companies have emerged as the most aggressive spenders in a marketing explosion that has tripled since the last major gathering in 2012, according to Rajesh Radhakrishnan, co-founder and CMO of Vritti Solutions, one of the event's official advertising licensees.

Big CXO Moves in 2024: From Nestle and P&G to Ola and Zepto, leaders in, out and in-between

In a year marked by strategic pivots and leadership transitions, corporate India's corner offices saw a remarkable wave of change in 2024. The departures and appointments at major companies reflected broader shifts in the business landscape, from artificial intelligence's growing influence to heightened focus on sustainability and corporate governance.

Major leadership overhaul at ZEE Entertainment amid strategic shifts in 2024

Recap of key people movements at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) in 2024 after the collapse of the $10 billion ZEE-Sony merger deal.

Tier-2 tech companies to continue to outpace tier-1 firms in growth during 3QFY25: Report

A more measured hiring approach in light of only gradual improvements in demand, and a strong USD vs. INR should provide margin cushion in FY26.