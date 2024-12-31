            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • poster-wars-in-delhi-election-banks-fintechs-splurge-for-maha-kumbh-big-cxo-moves-in-2024-52039

Poster wars in Delhi election | Banks, fintechs splurge for Maha Kumbh | Big CXO moves in 2024

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Dec 31, 2024 4:58 PM
Poster wars in Delhi election | Banks, fintechs splurge for Maha Kumbh | Big CXO moves in 2024
Upcoming Delhi election has brought back intense competition in the OOH space, with both parties- AAP & BJP securing back-to-back sites, resulting in a fierce battle for share of voice.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Poster Wars: BJP, AAP outdoor ad spends cross Rs 150 crore ahead of Delhi elections

Delhi elections are scheduled for February, and key parties- BJP, AAP and Congress are pulling out all the stops to win over voters. While collective outdoor ad spend is likely to touch Rs 150 crore, digital would also see Rs 100 crore of allocation.

'IPL of spirituality': Maha Kumbh to draw unprecedented marketing blitz; banks, fintech to spend big

Banks and fintech companies have emerged as the most aggressive spenders in a marketing explosion that has tripled since the last major gathering in 2012, according to Rajesh Radhakrishnan, co-founder and CMO of Vritti Solutions, one of the event's official advertising licensees.

Big CXO Moves in 2024: From Nestle and P&G to Ola and Zepto, leaders in, out and in-between

In a year marked by strategic pivots and leadership transitions, corporate India's corner offices saw a remarkable wave of change in 2024. The departures and appointments at major companies reflected broader shifts in the business landscape, from artificial intelligence's growing influence to heightened focus on sustainability and corporate governance.

Major leadership overhaul at ZEE Entertainment amid strategic shifts in 2024

Recap of key people movements at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) in 2024 after the collapse of the $10 billion ZEE-Sony merger deal.

Tier-2 tech companies to continue to outpace tier-1 firms in growth during 3QFY25: Report

A more measured hiring approach in light of only gradual improvements in demand, and a strong USD vs. INR should provide margin cushion in FY26.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


Tags
First Published on Dec 31, 2024 4:58 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

2025 rollout of Digital Radio | Retail grows 7% during festivity | Zepto's VP quits

2025 rollout of Digital Radio | Retail grows 7% during festivity | Zepto's VP quits

Special Coverage

Ad-marketing jobs trend | UP gears up for Maha Kumbh 2025 | Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s

Ad-marketing jobs trend | UP gears up for Maha Kumbh 2025 | Coca-Cola replaces Pepsi at Domino’s

Special Coverage

India leads the green transition: High-complexity roles see 57% wage premium

India leads the green transition: High-complexity roles see 57% wage premium

Special Coverage

FMCGs go frugal on adex | Qcomm splurge on ad | Misleading ads puts UPSC coaching institute in trouble

FMCGs go frugal on adex | Qcomm splurge on ad | Misleading ads puts UPSC coaching institute in trouble

Brand Makers

Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, icon of Indian cinema, passes away at 90

Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, icon of Indian cinema, passes away at 90

Special Coverage

TRAI meeting | IBDF elects JioStar's Kevin Vaz as President | Attrition in India's unicorn startups

TRAI meeting | IBDF elects JioStar's Kevin Vaz as President | Attrition in India's unicorn startups

Special Coverage

India's HNIs allocate 32 percent of wealth to real estate, 8 percent ultra-HNIs invest in crypto: Anarock report

India's HNIs allocate 32 percent of wealth to real estate, 8 percent ultra-HNIs invest in crypto: Anarock report