Major leadership overhaul at ZEE Entertainment amid strategic shifts in 2024

In 2024, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and its streaming platform ZEE5, saw a series of significant leadership changes, reflecting the company’s major restructuring after the collapse of the $10 billion ZEE-Sony merger deal in January. In the months that followed, several top executives stepped down and moved out and leadership was rejigged, signaling both challenges and growth prospects for ZEEL as it adapts to the fast-evolving media and entertainment landscape.

Let’s take a look at some of the key people moves out of the company:

In March 2024 came the resignation of Rahul Johri, who had been leading the revenue and monetization verticals for over three years. This reshuffle marked a new phase under the leadership of Punit Goenka. As part of the changes, Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer for Advertisement Revenue, was appointed to report directly to Goenka, with a focus on streamlining operations to enhance productivity and resource allocation.

The leadership changes continued as Punit Misra, President of Content and International Markets, also stepped down. Misra was a central figure overseeing content strategy across ZEE's television network and digital platform, ZEE5, both domestically and internationally. His departure added further turbulence to the company’s top ranks.

Following this, Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer at ZEE5, also announced her resignation. Pandey had played an instrumental role in ZEE5’s content strategy, having joined the platform in 2021 after her tenure at Netflix. Her departure marked a significant shake-up in the leadership at ZEE5, as the company faces increased competition in the streaming space.

In another high-profile exit, Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios, left the company after nearly six years of leading its growth. Before joining Zee Studios, Patel had held key roles at companies like Trigno Media, Studio 18, and Bharti Airtel.

In another round of leadership changes, Atul Das, ZEEL’s Chief Revenue Officer, stepped down, with Anil Malhotra, former Chief Operating Officer at SITI Networks Ltd., taking over his role. Meanwhile, Mangesh Kulkarni, the former Business Head of Marathi Films at Zee Studios, was appointed the new Business Head of Zee TV, as the company continues to streamline operations and enhance its leadership team.

Vikram Lad was appointed as the new Business Head of Hamara Parivar at ZEEL. Lad, who brings a wealth of experience from companies such as Unshots, Chingari, and The Walt Disney Company, will focus on refining ZEE TV’s exclusive content strategy, integrating viewer feedback to shape the programming.

In October 2024, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 Global, announced her departure from the company. Anand had been instrumental in positioning ZEE5 as a premier destination for South Asian entertainment globally. Her leadership played a key role in launching the platform in India and expanding its international presence, making South Asian content accessible to a global audience. After nearly a decade at ZEE5, Anand decided to step down to focus on personal goals.

In November, Punit Goenka made the decision to step down as Managing Director of ZEEL, choosing to focus entirely on his role as Chief Executive Officer. His resignation of the MD position was part of a broader reshuffle aimed at sharpening the company’s operational focus. As part of the restructuring, Mukund Galgali was elevated to Deputy Chief Executive Officer, continuing to report to Goenka while overseeing key strategic functions.

In December 2024, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer for Global Markets at ZEE5, announced his resignation. Kalra had been instrumental in expanding ZEE5’s international reach, overseeing key partnerships and audience engagement efforts. With a career spanning two decades in online business and marketing, Kalra leaves as the company continues its global expansion efforts.