      Jul 19, 2024 5:06 PM
      Radio sector demands GST revision | India's last female esports roster shut

      We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      Radio sector demands de-linking NOTEF, GST revision, and mandate for 'radio on mobile'

      During a consultation meeting chaired by Ashwini Vaishnaw, stakeholders from the radio sector urged that content restrictions should be removed and news and current affairs content should be allowed on radio.

      Female Esports in India hits a dead end, India’s last female esports roster shut

      Organizations like Global Esports, Orangutan, and Velocity Gaming managed to sustain their female rosters for a longer period. However, due to a lack of tournaments and brand interest, they were forced to shut down these rosters.

      Favorable tax policies, push for digital infra, ease of regulations can bolster advertising industry

      The media and entertainment industry expects reductions in import duty on newsprint, and revision in DVP rates, among other tax reliefs. It is hoping Modi 3.0 will offer financial support and subsidies for small and medium-sized enterprises.

      Nazara acquires 100% stake in Kiddopia's Paper Boat Apps with Rs 300 cr investment

      Nazara Technologies said that Rs 300 amount will be paid by the company in cash in tranches to take 100% ownership of the Paper Boats Apps.

      Microsoft outage hits airlines, stock markets, hospital services globally

      The outage affected Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud services. Microsoft Windows is one of the clients of the CrowdStrike.

      First Published on Jul 19, 2024 5:06 PM

