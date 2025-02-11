Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina controversy: blow to brand deals & India’s Got Latent | Godrej Agrovet names Sunil Kataria as CEO and MD - Designate

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Viral Fame or Brand Risk: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia IGL video fuels debate on influencer credibility, platform accountability

The recent uproar involving prominent influencers and content creators Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, sparked by accusations of vulgar and obscene content, highlights a cultural shift in the digital landscape. As the duo's controversial antics gain widespread attention, critics argue that what is marketed as "edgy humor" is, in reality, a dangerous normalization of crude entertainment that threatens to erode societal values.

The growing backlash has prompted brand custodians to rethink associations with Raina’s controversial roast show, India’s Got Latent (IGL), industry insiders tell us. The popular YouTube show is likely to lose a significant brand deal as a result of the controversy surrounding the Allahbadia episode. To be sure, this is not the show's first encounter with authorities or public backlash. Just a week ago, another controversy erupted over remarks made about dog meat on the show, further fueling the growing criticism.

Ban 'India's Got Latent', shut Habitat center in Mumbai: Activists stage protest

On Monday, a social activist from Mumbai staged a protest outside The Habitat in Khar, criticizing the venue for allowing the filming of Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent (IGL). The protester demanded that the Mumbai Police file a First Information Report (FIR) against comedian Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others for allegedly making sexually offensive remarks and promoting obscene content.

Furkan Shaikh, a social activist from Bandra, lodged a complaint at Khar Police Station, arguing that India’s Got Latent must be banned to prevent the airing of content that harms family values and moral standards. He urged the government to take immediate action, stating that such content is harmful to youth, society, and the nation.

MIB to issue notice to comedian Samay Raina over 'obscene' content on 'India's Got Latent'

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is expected to issue a show cause notice to comedian Samay Raina for removing the "obscene" content of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel. In one of the latest episodes of IGL, Ranveer Allahbadia made remarks about the sexual and intimate relationship between one of the contestants and his parents.

The National Human Rights Commission, based on a complaint filed by Yogendra Singh Thakur, has asked YouTube to remove the video featuring Ranveer Allahbadia's "obscene" remarks. His comments, along with the nature of the show, have sparked intense trolling from netizens, with some labeling the YouTuber as "perverted" and "vulgar."

Breaking: Godrej Agrovet names Sunil Kataria as CEO & MD-Designate, following Balram Singh Yadav’s re-appointment

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) has announced the re-appointment of Balram Singh Yadav as the Managing Director of the company for a further period from May 1, 2025, to August 31, 2025. As per the company, the re-appointment is subject to shareholder approval.

Yadav, who has been with the Godrej Group since 1990, has played a pivotal role in the company's success, particularly as the Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet since 2009. Under his leadership, GAVL has achieved rapid growth, including a successful public offering in 2017 that was oversubscribed by over 96 times. He is known for establishing key poultry brands such as “Real Good Chicken” and “Yummiez”.

Delhi HC protects "Ratan Tata" name, rules it as a well-known trademark

The Delhi High Court has recognized the name "Ratan Tata" as a well-known trademark and granted a permanent injunction against any unauthorized use of the name or image of the late industrialist, as per media reports.

The ruling, issued on February 7, followed a trademark suit filed by Tata Group and the sir Ratan Tata Trust, which alleged the exploitation of the Tata brand and Ratan Tata's name by Dr. Rajat Srivastava and his organization.