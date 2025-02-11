Breaking: Godrej Agrovet names Sunil Kataria as CEO & MD-Designate, following Balram Singh Yadav’s re-appointment

ADVERTISEMENT
Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) has announced the re-appointment of Balram Singh Yadav as the Managing Director of the company for a further period from May 1, 2025, to August 31, 2025. As per the company, the re-appointment is subject to shareholder approval.
Yadav, who has been with the Godrej Group since 1990, has played a pivotal role in the company's success, particularly as the Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet since 2009. Under his leadership, GAVL has achieved rapid growth, including a successful public offering in 2017 that was oversubscribed by over 96 times. He is known for establishing key poultry brands such as “Real Good Chicken” and “Yummiez”.
His tenure will continue until August 31, 2025, after which Yadav will step down, with Sunil Kataria being appointed as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director-Designate from May 5, 2025, onwards. According to the company, Kataria will assume the role of CEO & Managing Director for a five-year term, from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2030, subject to shareholder approval.
Sunil Kataria, a seasoned business leader with over 30 years of experience across various sectors including consumer packaged goods (CPG), telecom, and retail. Prior to this, he has served as the Managing Director of Raymond Lifestyle Limited. He previously served as the CEO of India & SAARC for Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL).
A graduate in Economics from Delhi University and an MBA in Marketing from IMT Ghaziabad, Kataria began his career at Marico and spent over a decade honing his skills in marketing and sales. He brings a wealth of expertise in building future-ready organizations and driving business growth.