RCB owner moves Karnataka HC to quash criminal case over stampede

In the aftermath of the devastating stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations, both Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL) and event organizer DNA Entertainment Networks have taken legal steps to push back against the criminal charges filed against them.
On Monday, RCSL approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the criminal case, asserting that the company was wrongly implicated. RCSL stated it had proactively communicated pass restrictions and mandatory pre-registration through social media and had taken necessary precautions to maintain order during the event. However, it pointed fingers at alleged mismanagement by venue authorities, highlighting that stadium gates, originally scheduled to open at 1:45 pm, actually opened only at 3:00 pm, triggering a sudden and dangerous crowd surge.
In parallel, DNA Entertainment Networks filed a separate petition challenging the FIR against it, attributing the tragedy to “lapses in crowd control by the police.” The event organizer’s legal plea underscores concerns about the police’s failure to manage the unexpectedly large turnout effectively.
The Karnataka High Court is set to hear both petitions shortly, amidst growing scrutiny over accountability and safety protocols at large-scale public events.
Adding complexity to the case, a complaint was lodged last week against RCB star player Virat Kohli in connection with the incident. While police sources clarified that no FIR has been registered against him yet, the complaint will be considered as part of the ongoing investigation.