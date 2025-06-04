RCB win IPL: A historic victory, tears of joy and a streaming surge

June 3 became a watershed moment for both the Indian Premier League and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as the franchise clinched its maiden title at the 18th edition of the tournament. For star batsman Virat Kohli, who has remained loyal to the team since its inception, the victory was deeply personal.

“I have given this team my youth, my prime, and everything I have, and finally, this moment has come,” Kohli said, visibly emotional after the match. “I never thought this moment would come. Finally, I have won the IPL.”

Kohli was visibly in tears just moments before RCB secured their long-awaited maiden IPL title, his emotions spilling over in the aftermath of the historic win. His wife, actress Anushka Sharma, long regarded as his steadfast supporter, was present in the stands and joined him on the field after the match. The couple shared a heartfelt embrace, capturing the magnitude of the moment for India’s batting icon, who had contributed a crucial 43 off 35 balls in the final.

This wasn’t luck. This was loyalty paying rent after 18 years. 🤌



pic.twitter.com/kOfZ7aX7RF — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

virat running to anushka, after winning everything 🥹🪬pic.twitter.com/r4bH2cDAfx — T. ࣪ ִֶָ☾. (@iklamhaa) June 3, 2025

The 2025 IPL final between RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was a digital spectacle. The match drew a staggering 67.8 crore views on Jiostar, the official streaming platform, a figure that surpassed even the viewership of the high-stakes India-Pakistan ICC Championship clash earlier this year.

The final unfolded as a high-octane, edge-of-the-seat thriller. Viewership began at 4.3 crore and surged rapidly, spiking with moments such as Phil Salt’s early sixes and Shreyas Iyer’s crucial wicket-taking spell.

This isn’t just celebrations, it’s tears, hugs and screams.



This is what belief finally looks like. ❤️



pic.twitter.com/5Fh01Wep0U — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

By the 11th over, the match had drawn over 11 crore views. When Kohli was dismissed at 43 runs, a moment many fans feared might derail RCB’s momentum, viewership rose to 26.5 crore. As Jitesh Sharma’s resilient batting helped RCB reach 190 runs, views climbed to 35 crore by the end of the innings.

But the game’s tipping point came during Punjab’s chase, when Krunal Pandya’s lethal bowling, highlighted by the dismissal of Prabhsimran Singh, shifted both the match and audience attention. Streaming numbers soared to 50 crore as fans sensed a potential RCB triumph.

Loyalty is Royalty. 👑



pic.twitter.com/mg9KGpwWOx — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

Chants of “RCB” reverberated through Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Viewership reached 55 crore by the 14th over and peaked at 67.8 crore just before RCB sealed their win, marking a digital high for live sports streaming.

It's important to note that Jiostar reports total views, not concurrent viewers.

Even with this metric, the scale is immense and signals changing consumption patterns in sports.