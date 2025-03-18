SC 28% GST gaming case | CCI raids ad agencies | Dream11's star-studded IPL campaign

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Breaking: SC 28% GST gaming case, Govt seeks adjournment

The Indian government on Tuesday sought adjournment at the Supreme Court in the 28% GST case levied on gaming companies. Gaming companies are mounting a strong defense against what they call an unjustified tax burden that could cripple the sector. The case, with an estimated financial impact of ₹2.5 lakh crore, is one of the biggest tax battles in India’s history.

CCI raids GroupM, Dentsu and Interpublic Group offices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) raided offices of advertising agencies GroupM, Dentsu and Interpublic Group in Mumbai, New Delhi and Gurugram. The CCI officers also visited the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation office for investigation.

Cricket, Celebrities, and a Masterstroke: What makes Dream11's star-studded IPL campaign stand out

Dream11's latest IPL campaign is making waves—not just for its star-studded lineup but for its sharp writing and massive production scale. With Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor going head-to-head alongside top cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, the ad has struck a chord with audiences. More than just entertainment, it's a strategic play that showcases Dream11’s dominance in the advertising landscape, a brand already known for its creative and collaborative ads.

MeitY report on Digital Competition Bill awaited; stakeholders demand startups, MSMEs exemption

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has received over 100 suggestions on the draft Digital Competition Bill (DCB) during the public consultation period from March 12 to May 15, 2024. The Ministry is currently reviewing the stakeholder feedback to refine the Bill. Additionally, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) conducted its own consultations in June last year and is awaiting further inputs, particularly concerning the inclusion of ex-ante provisions aimed at pre-emptively regulating dominant digital platforms.

Unearthing emails, pricing agreements, internal meeting records: CCI crack down on potential cartelisation, price-fixing in media industry