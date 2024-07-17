Stakeholders to meet MIB on July 19 to brainstorm on SDC: Breaking | DD Free Dish pushes to double subscriber base; to focus on premium households

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Breaking: Stakeholders to meet MIB on July 19 to brainstorm on SDC

Industry stakeholders will be meeting Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on July 19. The court had directed MIB to conduct brainstorming sessions with stakeholders to develop an implementable mechanism around Self Declaration Certificate (SDC) and submit their recommendations in three weeks. The Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 30.

A source privy to the development said, “Industry stakeholders will be meeting MIB on July 19 to discuss regarding the issue around SDC. Multiple suggestions and recommendations are expected during the meeting. We expect that MIB will consider the same while filing the affidavit in the court.” “We are very clear about our suggestions from which the one of the major issue revolves around the SDC portal which needs to revamped and made more efficient.

EXCLUSIVE: DD Free Dish pushes to double subscriber base; to focus on premium households

DD Free Dish is pushing to double its subscription base while focusing on the high-end premium households, sources close to the development revealed. Presently, the Free Dish is widely used in rural and semi-rural households.

This follows the Prasar Bharati's recent announcement of increasing DD Free Dish slots next year, with the number of slots to go up by 40. The pubcaster is getting a new transponder to increase the number of slots as the demand remains high.

KFC India appoints FCB India as creative agency

KFC India has appointed FCB India as its creative agency on record. The agency will lead KFC’s 360-degree creative communication as the brand gears up for its next phase of growth in India. FCB India was selected after a multi-agency pitch and will focus on strengthening KFC’s relevance and recruiting next gen KFC consumers.

Earlier Storyboard18 broke the news of the fast food brand’s creative mandate going up for grabs, with top agencies participating in the pitch to get the business in the capital, Delhi.

Broadcasters question Prasar Bharati’s role in the private sector: EXCLUSIVE

During a stakeholders' consultation meeting, chaired by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, broadcasters suggested that Prasar Bharati and DD Free Dish restrict itself to DD channels to educate the masses. The cable TV industry has also raised various objections including advertising time on Pay TV channels.

Bajaj Electricals MD and CEO Anuj Poddar resigns

Bajaj Electricals Ltd today announced the resignation of its Managing Director and CEO, Anuj Poddar, who shall be moving on to pursue an external opportunity. The Board has accepted his resignation while recognising and acknowledging Poddar's contributions in formulating the transformation and growth journey of the Company over the past five and a half years. His last date with the company is 30th September, 2024.