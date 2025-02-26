            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • upi-brand-name-misused-brands-betting-on-indie-agencies-maha-kumbh-mela-2025-recap-57793

UPI brand name misused | Brands betting on indie agencies | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 recap

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2025 5:11 PM
UPI brand name misused | Brands betting on indie agencies | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 recap
Roobet, a Cyprus-based illegal betting and gambling company endorsed by American rapper Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., better known as Snoop Dogg, falsely claims UPI as one of its partners.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

EXCLUSIVE: ASCI to report Snoop Dogg backed gambling platform ‘Roobet’ to MIB

Storyboard18 had highlighted the misuse of the UPI brand name by illegal gambling and betting companies to lure Indian users onto their platforms.

UPI brand name abused by offshore betting platforms to lure Indian users

Roobet, a Cyprus-based illegal betting and gambling company endorsed by American rapper Snoop Dogg, falsely claims UPI as one of its partners.

Why are brands betting on indie agencies over established giants?

The biggest advantage of working directly with CXOs and founders is the ability to bypass indecisiveness and hierarchical delays, which often stifle creativity.

TV Today to complete FM Radio business sale by January 2026

The sale of the TV Today radio business is expected to be completed on or before January 31, 2026.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 recap: Millions bid farewell to Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh 2025, a 45-day spiritual extravaganza, will conclude on February 26, Maha Shivratri, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Over 62 crore devotees attended the event, setting a record. Eminent personalities, including PM Narendra Modi, business leaders, and celebrities, took a holy dip in the Ganga. The event saw massive branding and marketing efforts by companies and a surge in user engagement for spiritual startups.


Tags
First Published on Feb 26, 2025 5:11 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Entertainment industry's piracy battle | Fernando Fernandez becomes Unilever's CEO | Tamil Nadu govt’s gaming regulations tussle

Entertainment industry's piracy battle | Fernando Fernandez becomes Unilever's CEO | Tamil Nadu govt’s gaming regulations tussle

Special Coverage

Key policymakers at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave | Plague of fake reviews on app stores | Ranveer row pushes brands to AI influencers?

Key policymakers at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave | Plague of fake reviews on app stores | Ranveer row pushes brands to AI influencers?

Special Coverage

At Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, a global view on AI regulation and media transformation

At Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, a global view on AI regulation and media transformation

Special Coverage

At Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025, industry leaders to tackle AI’s role in the future of news

At Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025, industry leaders to tackle AI’s role in the future of news

Special Coverage

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: MEITY’s Abhishek Singh to share views on future-ready digital ecosystems

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: MEITY’s Abhishek Singh to share views on future-ready digital ecosystems

Special Coverage

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: Industry leaders to discuss on AI-powered fact-checking in news

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: Industry leaders to discuss on AI-powered fact-checking in news

Special Coverage

TRAI releases recommendations | TN govt’s gaming crackdown | 60 TV Channels won MPEG-2 sloth

TRAI releases recommendations | TN govt’s gaming crackdown | 60 TV Channels won MPEG-2 sloth