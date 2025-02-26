UPI brand name misused | Brands betting on indie agencies | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 recap

ADVERTISEMENT
EXCLUSIVE: ASCI to report Snoop Dogg backed gambling platform ‘Roobet’ to MIB
Storyboard18 had highlighted the misuse of the UPI brand name by illegal gambling and betting companies to lure Indian users onto their platforms.
UPI brand name abused by offshore betting platforms to lure Indian users
Roobet, a Cyprus-based illegal betting and gambling company endorsed by American rapper Snoop Dogg, falsely claims UPI as one of its partners.
Why are brands betting on indie agencies over established giants?
The biggest advantage of working directly with CXOs and founders is the ability to bypass indecisiveness and hierarchical delays, which often stifle creativity.
TV Today to complete FM Radio business sale by January 2026
The sale of the TV Today radio business is expected to be completed on or before January 31, 2026.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 recap: Millions bid farewell to Prayagraj
The Maha Kumbh 2025, a 45-day spiritual extravaganza, will conclude on February 26, Maha Shivratri, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Over 62 crore devotees attended the event, setting a record. Eminent personalities, including PM Narendra Modi, business leaders, and celebrities, took a holy dip in the Ganga. The event saw massive branding and marketing efforts by companies and a surge in user engagement for spiritual startups.