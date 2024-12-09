YouTube short on confidence? | Omnicom and IPG in advanced merger talks | AMUL's MD Jayen Mehta gets a tenure extension for 5 years

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Low marketer-confidence weakening YouTube Shorts’ grip on the Indian market?

YouTube Shorts is facing growing challenges, particularly in terms of advertiser confidence, as it struggles to compete with Meta’s Reels. The platform's difficulties are compounded by the widespread use of ad blockers, which have permeated across various browsers and deeply penetrated the consumer base. This trend has prompted many advertisers to question the platform’s effectiveness, often rendering brand campaigns less impactful.

In response to growing user frustration and in a bid to bolster revenue from non-Premium users, YouTube has reportedly intensifying its efforts to combat third-party ad blockers by integrating advertisements directly into video streams.

Ad giants Omnicom and IPG in advanced merger talks: Report

Omnicom Group, the global advertising and marketing giant, is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire its rival, Interpublic Group, in an all-stock deal, according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal could value the IPG between $13 billion and $14 billion, excluding debt.

If finalized, the deal would combine the world’s third-largest ad holding comp any, Omnicom, with the fourth-largest, Interpublic. The potential merger is expected to draw significant regulatory scrutiny, particularly given the size and scope of the two companies, which own several leading advertising agencies and media buying and planning firms.

Hiring 2.0: How India’s CEOs are leveraging social media and campus tours to attract talent

The new-age CEO believes in leading from the front. In an era marked by rapid technological evolution and global uncertainty, that applies to talent acquisition as well, which is no longer just an HR function — it’s becoming a critical responsibility of organisational leaders. CEOs across industries are stepping out of the boardroom, directly engaging with prospective talent, particularly at premier schools like the Indian Institutes of Management, Indian Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institute of Science.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, is a prime example of this shift. Recently, Aggarwal has been personally visiting India’s premier educational institutions to scout for fresh talent. In a tweet, he shared his excitement about meeting young minds, emphasising his hands-on approach to building the future of Ola.

AMUL's MD Jayen Mehta gets a tenure extension for 5 years

Jayen Mehta, who leads Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), an apex body of milk cooperatives which markets dairy products under AMUL, as managing director, has been granted a five year extension to his current role.

His tenure has been extended till 2029-2030. Mehta, who joined Amul ( GCMMF) in 1991, worked in various roles such as brand manager, group product manager and general manager in marketing function. He is also a part of the Standing Committee of Marketing for the International Dairy Federation (IDF).

Mahindra renames 'BE 6E' to 'BE 6' amidst trademark dispute with IndiGo

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has officially renamed its recently launched electric SUV from 'BE 6E' to 'BE 6'. This decision comes in response to an ongoing legal battle with InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, over a potential trademark infringement, as per reports.

While M&M has opted for this change, the company has affirmed its intention to continue challenging IndiGo's claim to the '6E' trademark in court, the reports further clarified.