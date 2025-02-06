            
300k+ viewers flock to News18 India during Delhi Exit polls

News18 India’s dominance in the Hindi news segment was evident with its peak concurrent views exceeding 300,000.

By  Storyboard18Feb 6, 2025 10:56 AM
Network18’s News18 India has emerged as the number one choice of viewers during the much-anticipated Exit Polls coverage of Delhi Assembly Elections on Wednesday. News18 India dominated the Hindi news segment with a staggering 309,718 peak concurrent views at 6:55 pm.

According to YouTube concurrent data, News18 India’s dominance in the Hindi news segment was evident with its peak concurrent views exceeding 300,000. It surpassed competitors like Aaj Tak that had 100,757 views, ABP News with 98,580 views, and India TV with 43,893 views. The closest competitor, Aaj Tak, trailed by over 200,000 views.

News18 India has been the number one Hindi news channel in BARC ratings for two years now. The channel’s success is underpinned by its exceptional teams of reporters, editors, and anchors, supported by cutting-edge technology and innovative programming. With a commitment to delivering unmatched news content, News18 continues to set benchmarks for excellence in the media industry.


First Published on Feb 6, 2025 10:53 AM

