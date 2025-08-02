News18 India tops Hindi news charts, 17% ahead of Aaj Tak

ADVERTISEMENT
News18 India remains the most-watched Hindi news channel, boasting unmatched viewership in the segment, according to data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). The data shows that News18 India has significantly increased its market share and is now 17% ahead of its competitor, Aaj Tak.
News18 India secured the top position with 75,225 AMA’000s and a market share of 13.9%, while Aaj Tak trailed behind with 64,332 AMA’000s and a market share of 11.9%. (Source: BARC |Metric: Avg. Weekly AMA'000s | TG: NCCS All 15+ | Period: Wk 29'25, 24 Hrs, All Days |Market:HSM )
The latest ratings confirm that News18 India stands out as the nation’s preferred destination for accurate and credible news, consistently earning the trust of audiences across the country.
The comprehensive leadership of News18 India is attributed to its special programming around news events, delivered by star news anchors such as Kishore Ajwani, Amish Devgan, Rubika Liyaquat, Prateek Trivedi and Aman Chopra. The channel's extensive network of reporters ensures comprehensive, nationwide coverage, reinforcing its position as a trusted and influential voice.
News18 India’s focus on technology and editorial resources ensures that its content and presentation remain uniquely curated for the audience and far ahead of the competition.
News18 India is part of the News18 Network, the country’s largest news network, featuring a portfolio of 14 regional channels that reach 26 states and broadcast in 15 languages.
