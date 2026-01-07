Panorama Studios announces Rs 100-crore collaboration with Nivin Pauly

Panorama Studios said the multi-film slate will span a range of genres and storytelling styles, blending content-driven narratives with mainstream appeal.

Panorama Studios International Ltd on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Malayalam actor and producer Nivin Pauly to produce a slate of Malayalam feature films with a cumulative budget of Rs 100 crore.

Under the partnership, the films will be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak for Panorama Studios, along with Pauly in his capacity as producer. The companies did not disclose the number of films planned under the slate or a timeline for their release.

Panorama Studios said the multi-film slate will span a range of genres and storytelling styles, blending content-driven narratives with mainstream appeal. The films are aimed at audiences across India as well as international markets, reflecting the growing reach of Malayalam cinema beyond its home state.

“This collaboration with Panorama Studios is extremely exciting for me, both as an actor and as a producer,” Pauly said in a statement. “Their vision, scale and commitment to quality cinema align perfectly with the kind of stories I want to be part of.”

Pauly is among Malayalam cinema’s most recognisable contemporary stars and has won multiple honours, including two Kerala State Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, two Kerala Film Critics Association Awards and six SIIMA Awards.

Panorama Studios, a film production and distribution house, has delivered several box-office successes over the years, beginning with its debut film Omkara and including hits such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama (Parts 1 and 2), Drishyam (Parts 1 and 2), Raid (Parts 1 and 2) and Shaitaan. The company is currently working on Drishyam 3.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 11:08 AM