DMart owner Avenue Supermarts posts Rs 17,613 crore revenue in Q3 FY26

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the operator of the DMart retail chain, reported a steady increase in revenue during the third quarter of FY26, reflecting continued traction across its store network despite a challenging consumption environment.

The company posted standalone revenue from operations of Rs 17,612.62 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 15,565.23 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

As of December 31, 2025, Avenue Supermarts operated 442 stores, including one outlet in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, which remains temporarily closed due to reconstruction.

In the second quarter of FY26, DMart had reported revenue of Rs 16,676.30 crore, marking a 15.45% year-on-year increase. The company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 684.85 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 659.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

During Q2 FY26, the retailer added 10 new fulfilment centres in existing markets, while exiting operations in five cities: Amritsar, Belagavi, Bhilai, Chandigarh and Ghaziabad—as part of efforts to optimise its supply chain and operational footprint.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, Avenue Supermarts operates the DMart chain, which focuses on value retailing across essential home and personal care categories. The company has a strong presence across major markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman.

