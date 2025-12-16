Viral video shows Blinkit rider earning ₹763 after 15-hour shift

Some users tagged Blinkit on Instagram, urging the company to ensure fair treatment and better compensation for its delivery partners.

A Blinkit delivery executive from Uttarakhand has gone viral after sharing details of his daily earnings, triggering a wider debate on gig economy pay, according to social media posts. In a video recorded in September that has resurfaced online, the delivery partner, identified as Thapliyal Ji, informed viewers that he earned Rs 763 after completing 28 deliveries over a 15-hour workday.

In the video, Thapliyal Ji shared screenshots from the Blinkit app showing that his final delivery of the day fetched Rs 15.83, with his average earnings working out to around Rs 52 per hour. The clip drew strong reactions on social media, with several users describing the pay as an example of exploitation of low-cost human labour.

Some users tagged Blinkit on Instagram, urging the company to ensure fair treatment and better compensation for its delivery partners. Others encouraged customers to offer tips to delivery executives, while a section of commenters argued that the issue lay with the broader business model rather than the company alone.

Following the virality of the reel, Thapliyal Ji posted additional updates highlighting improved earnings on other days. In another video recorded in October, he showed earnings of Rs 1,202 after completing 32 deliveries in 11 hours.

Explaining the fluctuations in income, Thapliyal Ji stated that earnings depend heavily on order volume, adding that on busy days it is possible to make between Rs 1,600 and Rs 2,000, while on slower days with fewer orders it becomes difficult to earn even Rs 1,000.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 9:24 AM