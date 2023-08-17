Brand Blitz Quiz attracts participants from different corners of India; on-boards marquee panelists

Storyboard18’s first edition of Brand Blitz Quiz is getting truly national. Brand Blitz Quiz, which is India's first panel business quiz show, has received over 600 registrations from different corners of India. From Shillong, Bokaro, Thrissur to Tezpur, Surat and Trichy, and from top metros cites in the country, Brand Blitz Quiz is bringing madvertising geniuses together.

Hosted online by quiz master Sai Ganesh, founder of India Wants To Know, each round will feature industry experts and celebrity panelists from the business and brand world, infusing excitement with their expertise and insights.

Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India will be the special guest for the finale.

Mithila Saraf, CEO, Famous Innovation, will be a panelist for the National Prelims.

Devaiah Bopanna, co-founder, Moonshot and Saksham Jadon, founder, Youngun will be co-panelists for the South Regional Final round.

Roshan Abbas, co-founder, Kommune India and Varun Duggirala, founder, Plot Device Entertainment will join us for the North Regional Final round.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay (aka The English Nut), former chairman and CCO, 82.5 Communications and Tista Sen, CEO and CCO, Ladyfinger are the co-panelists for East Regional Final round.

Brand Blitz Quiz commences on August 20th, starting with the National Prelims - a software-based round. The excitement continues with 4 Regional Finals, leading to the Grand National Brand Blitz Finale, all live-streamed on CNBC TV-18's YouTube Channel. All prices are courtesy of Ajio e-vouchers.

Mark your calendars for the following dates:

National Brand Blitz Prelims - August 20 (software-based)

Regional Brand Blitz Final #1 - South Zone - August 27

Regional Brand Blitz Final #2 - North Zone - September 3

Regional Brand Blitz Final #3 - East Zone - September 10

Regional Brand Blitz Final #4 - West Zone - September 17

National Brand Blitz Finale - September 24