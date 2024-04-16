1% Club unveils new campaign on financial literacy with Sharan Hegde and Viraj Ghelani

Tired of feeling like memes are the only relatable things that understand the woes of your work life? Feeling like no one truly understands the constant battle between living life and working hard for money? Well, what if I told you that someone not only heard your complaints but also came up with a solution—a fun one? The latest ad campaign from 1% Club attempts to answer these questions.

The brand film conceptualized by Bare Bones Collective features Finance with Sharan and Viraj Ghelani and depicts the country's working population. People are often stuck in jobs they dislike because financial obligations like EMIs and lifestyle expenses dictate their choices and, in a way, let money control them. They find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle, working for money that ultimately fails to liberate them, instead entangling them further due to their lack of financial knowledge. The only way out is to understand how money works. 1% Club’s “The Great Escape” sees Sharan and Viraj in a familiar corporate office filled with unfamiliar comic twists. The duo play harrowed colleagues who unlock the secret of an exclusive club. What is this club’? How do we get in?

Co-Founded by Sharan Hedge and Raghav Gupta, the ‘1% Club’ is an exclusive community that empowers people with The Money School- schools forgot to teach us about money so The 1% Club created the Money School with the help of India’s top finfluencers to teach about early retirement planning, tax saving strategies, credit card hacks, stock market investment and everything else money. They also provide proprietary tools and conduct networking events to offer a one of a kind membership experience.

Talking about the campaign, Girish Narayanndass, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Bare Bones Collective, said, “1% Club is a fantastic platform that is all about helping you achieve financial freedom. To communicate this, we tapped into a larger insight, i.e. working for money all your life can make you feel trapped. Our goal was to make the campaign as unique as the product itself. Sharan and Viraj have really clicked with their comic timing, and their rapport on screen is quite fun to watch”.

Sharan Hegde, Co-Founder of 1% Club, said, “The 1% club has so far spent all its marketing budget on performance marketing, and it felt like it's finally time, after two years, to create an extremely professional communication with the world. Everybody perceives us as a course company . This is our way of making a statement that we are here to stay. We are here to build a brand. We are here to not just teach finance but also to launch financial services. The film beautifully captures the essence of the current working-class population. It is our way of representing that the 1% club is a solution to that problem, as almost 50,000 members of our community would attest to that statement that it has been a welcoming change in being confident about their financial planning and in their understanding of money. I hope the brand film reaches as many people as possible and becomes a light bulb movement for millions of people working across the country that life doesn't have to be a cycle of struggle.”