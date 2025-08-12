Wow! Momo onboards former Jubilant VP Nimish Chaudhary as CTO

Wow! Momo Foods, India’s homegrown QSR brand, has announced the appointment of Nimish Chaudhary as chief technology officer (CTO).

Prior to joining Wow! Momo, Chaudhary was vice president of engineering at Jubilant FoodWorks, where he scaled the technology function and led the development of a next-gen food-tech platform. He was instrumental in creating an in-house Android-based POS system.

As CTO, Chaudhary will focus on architecting a multi-tenant, in-house food-tech enterprise platform that will power Wow! Momo’s current and future business lines, including its upcoming international operations. He will also be responsible for enhancing customer experiences on the Wow! Eats app, modernizing store technology, and streamlining operational efficiencies across the company’s rapidly expanding footprint.

Commenting on the appointment, Sagar Daryani, co-founder & CEO, Wow! Momo, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nimish to the Wow! Momo leadership team at this pivotal phase of our growth journey. His rich expertise in scaling digital ecosystems and building innovative technology platforms will play a critical role in shaping Wow! Momo into a future-ready, digitally powered QSR enterprise."

Chaudhary’s career spans senior leadership roles at Publicis, Sapient, where he led the North America Financial Services portfolio, working with top-tier clients like Goldman Sachs. He has also held engineering leadership positions at Cisco Systems and Avaya Inc., managing large-scale technology programs across global markets.

He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K).

Chaudhary said, “Wow! Momo is on an exciting trajectory, and I’m thrilled to be part of this journey. I look forward to driving technology-led innovations that enhance customer experience, optimize operations, and build scalable platforms supporting Wow! Momo’s aggressive growth ambitions in India and beyond."