OpenAI CEO Sam Altman calls Gen Z 'luckiest in all of history'. Here's why

Amid growing fears that artificial intelligence could displace millions of workers, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called members of Generation Z the "luckiest in all of history," citing the extraordinary opportunities new technology will bring.
Speaking on the Huge If True podcast with host Cleo Abram, Altman acknowledged that automation will "totally" eliminate some categories of jobs, but stressed that younger generations will adapt faster than their older counterparts.
"I would feel like the luckiest kid in all of history," Altman said. "Some classes of jobs will totally go away." When asked about mass job layoffs, he framed the issue as part of a historical cycle. "This always happens, and young people are the best at adapting to this," he noted, adding that he worries about older workers - particularly those unwilling to retrain.
Altman argued that the AI era will empower young creators to bring their ideas to life more easily, giving them an edge in navigating the shifting job market.
Not everyone shares his optimism. Former Google X chief business officer Mo Gawdat has painted a much darker picture, predicting large-scale disruption as early as 2027. In his view, no job will be immune - from software engineers to CEOs and even podcasters.
“The next 15 years will be hell before we get to heaven,” Gawdat warned, predicting “social unrest” as workers lose not only their income but also their sense of purpose. He foresees the disappearance of the middle class, saying, “Unless you’re in the top 0.1 per cent, you’re a peasant. There is no middle class.”
Gawdat further believes artificial general intelligence will surpass humans at every task, including corporate leadership. “AGI is going to get better at everything than humans, at everything, including being a CEO,” he said. “The one thing they don’t think of is AI will replace them, too.”
His warnings echo those of Geoffrey Hinton, the “godfather of AI,” who has cautioned that AI could evolve its own language, making its operations opaque and beyond human oversight.