'Not a solution, but an erasure': Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan join celebs slamming SC stray dog ruling

The Supreme Court's recent verdict directing the removal of all stray dogs from the streets of Delhi and the NCR has triggered an outpouring of criticism from celebrities and animal lovers alike.
Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sophie Choudry, and Raveena Tandon have voiced strong opposition, urging for more humane solutions to tackle the issue.
Celebrities were quick to respond on Instagram. Janhvi, Varun, and Tiger shared an identical message: "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says - take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning. But these aren’t just ‘stray dogs’. They are the ones who wait outside your tea stall for a biscuit. They are the silent night guards for shopkeepers. They are the tails wagging when children return from school. They are the warmth in a cold, uncaring city."
Sophie Choudry called the ruling "heart-breaking and cruel," raising concerns over shelter capacity and urging the country to address more pressing threats.
While she acknowledged experiencing a frightening incident with strays, she stressed the need for "a more humane solution" and stronger laws against animal cruelty.
Raveena Tandon echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the failure of local bodies to implement effective vaccination and sterilisation drives. “If that was a success… we wouldn’t have reached this point,” she told Hindustan Times, holding civic authorities accountable for poor infrastructure and management.