SBI General Insurance releases #TributeToIndia film honouring nation’s progress

This Independence Day, SBI General Insurance has rolled out #TributeToIndia, a tribute that celebrates India’s extraordinary journey from 1947 to the present day.
The campaign created a rendition of India’s national anthem using iconic sounds from India’s independence to digital era created in collaboration with music composer Sneha Khanwalkar.
From the nostalgic whistle of steam engines and melodic chirping of native birds to the clatter of industrial tools, clack of typewriters, the beeps of keypad phones, the chimes of early video games, and the modern rhythm of smartphone notifications and UPI transaction alerts, the campaign creates a mosaic of India's development. The visuals blend archival footage with vibrant images, culminating in a crescendo that symbolizes the resilient, ever-evolving India of today, highlighted the company in its statement.
Speaking on the campaign, Rathin Lahiri, head - marketing and CSR, SBI General Insurance said, “India’s success story is unique and best told through its people and their progress. We have captured the unique sounds that have been a part of our lives: the sound of the radio, school bell, typewriter, phone, trains, mobile, taxi meter, UPI and more to create a unique rendition of the National Anthem. As a brand that stands for protection and trust (Suraksha aur Bharosa) #TributeToIndia is our salute to our country, and our fellow Indians”.
The #TributeToIndia campaign will roll out across digital platforms.