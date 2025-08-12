Indian brands return: Rasna relaunches iconic juice brand Jumpin

ADVERTISEMENT
Rasna has relaunched Jumpin, the ready-to-drink fruit juice label once owned by Godrej and later Hershey’s India, in a bid to capture a share of the country's ₹1000-corre fast-growing RTD beverage segment. The move, timed with India’s 79th Independence Day, ties into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Swadeshi movement. As part of the celebrations, Rasna distributed Jumpin products to Border Security Force personnel and their families.
Jumpin, discontinued during the pandemic, was acquired by Rasna in May from Hershey’s, along with associated intellectual property and a manufacturing arrangement at Hershey’s existing facility. The brand, independently valued at ₹350 crore, has been reformulated and positioned as a healthier option.
Piruz Khambatta, Rasna’s group chairman, said, “The new Jumpin reflects Rasna’s commitment to the spirit of Swadeshi, as envisioned by our Hon’ble Prime Minister. Rooted in the ideals of self-reliance and national pride, Jumpin is a 100% indigenous product that champions Indian farmers, supports local MSMEs, and reinforces domestic supply chains… With each bottle, we celebrate homegrown innovation, economic empowerment, and the collective strength of Bharat.”
At the time of the acquisition, Khambatta said, “The strategic acquisition of Jumpin represents a significant milestone in Rasna's growth agenda. This strengthens our non-carbonated beverage portfolio and aligns with our Make in India commitment. Jumpin will now be made using only Indian fruit juices."
The updated product line features Mango, Orange, Litchi and Mixed Fruit flavors, fortified with 10 vitamins, including vitamin C. With 7 grams of added sugar—about half the amount in most competing drinks - Jumpin will be sold in PET bottles ranging from 250 milliliters to 1.2 liters and Tetra Paks from 125 milliliters to 1 liter. At ₹10, the 125-milliliter orange drink is the only offering of its size and price point in the market.