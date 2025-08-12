Wipro’s Chandrika soap rolls OOH blitz in ayurveda-strong markets

ADVERTISEMENT
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, in partnership with Laqshya Media Group, has launched a month-long outdoor campaign to bring the brand’s promise of ‘Double Ayurveda for Double Benefits’.
The campaign covers Mangalore, Mysore, South Goa and North Goa with a mix of large billboards on main roads and bus queue shelters in crowded market areas. Every site has been chosen for its visibility and relevance—whether it’s Mysore’s Sayyaji Rao Road, Mangalore’s Kankanady Circle or Goa’s Panjim riverfront—ensuring that locals, travellers and tourists see the brand regularly, highlighted the company in its statement.
“At Wipro, we continually reimagine our brand to connect meaningfully with consumers. The Chandrika Soap OOH campaign, in partnership with Laqshya Media Group, reflects this vision. Rooted in Chandrika’s heritage of natural purity and wellness, the campaign brings our brand to life with renewed relevance, reinforcing trust and engagement in a dynamic market,” said Prasanna Rai, senior vice president, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting.
“Outdoor advertising is all about owning the right locations and delivering high-impact storytelling. In this campaign, our focus was to blend bold, high-visibility formats with frequency-led sites to create a powerful and lasting brand impression. Working with Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting on Chandrika once again has been an honour, and we’re thrilled to contribute to its journey of relevance and growth,” said Shalini Sankar, senior vice president and national head – business development, Laqshya Media.