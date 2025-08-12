DPIIT and Zepto sign MoU to support manufacturing startups via Zepto Nova Innovation Challenge

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zepto Private Limited to boost early-stage startups in the manufacturing sector through the 'Zepto Nova' innovation challenge.

Under this partnership, the six-month programme will help startups in hardware, IoT, packaging, and sustainable manufacturing move from prototype to market-ready solutions by leveraging Zepto's delivery and digital infrastructure.

Startups will receive mentorship, expert-led workshops, and support from Startup India, with special attention to women-led and Tier II/III ventures.

Zepto plans to integrate more than 100 Indian startups into its supply chain, giving them direct market access and opportunities to showcase their products to a wide customer base.

Speaking on the collaboration, DPIIT Joint Secretary Shri Sanjiv said that support from unicorns is one of the most impactful ways to uplift startups, enabling them to learn from the journey of successful ventures. He also added that market access remains a critical enabler for the success of startups.