India's most valuable family businesses of 2025: Barclays Hurun Top 10 revealed

India's most powerful business dynasties are riding a wave of unprecedented growth, with the top 10 family-led enterprises now worth a staggering Rs 66.7 lakh crore in 2025 - a sharp rise from Rs 59.5 lakh crore last year.
The findings, revealed in the Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List, underscore the enduring influence of family-run conglomerates in shaping the nation's economy.
Energy, financial services, and software continue to power much of this wealth creation, with several legacy businesses expanding their global reach while adapting to new market realities.
The Top 10 Family Businesses of 2025:
1. The Ambani Family - Rs 28.2 lakh crore: Reliance Industries, founded in 1957 and now led by second-generation leader Mukesh Ambani, remains India's largest family business. Its dominance spans energy, retail, and digital services.
2. Kumar Mangalam Birla Family - Rs 6.5 lakh crore: The Aditya Birla Group, with roots in the 1850s, is a global force in cement, metals, and more, steered by fourth-generation leader Kumar Mangalam Birla.
3. The Jindal Family - Rs 5.7 lakh crore: Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Steel anchors this metals and mining giant, driving infrastructure and industrial growth.
4. The Bajaj Family - Rs 5.6 lakh crore: With a legacy dating back to 1926, Sanjiv Bajaj’s leadership has strengthened the group’s dominance in financial services.
5. The Mahindra Family - Rs 5.4 lakh crore: Anand Mahindra’s diversified conglomerate, founded in 1945, spans automobiles, components, and more, with a focus on sustainable innovation.
6. The Nadar Family - Rs 4.7 lakh crore: Roshni Nadar Malhotra leads HCL Technologies, a global IT services powerhouse established in 1976.
7. The Murugappa Family - Rs 2.9 lakh crore: Operating since 1900, the group’s presence in financial services, helmed by Vellayan Subbiah, continues to expand.
8. The Premji Family - Rs 2.8 lakh crore: Wipro, led by Rishad Premji, remains a global software leader with a strong innovation legacy.
9. Anil Agarwal Family - Rs 2.6 lakh crore: A first-generation success story in metals and mining through Hindustan Zinc.
10. Dani, Choksi & Vakil Families - Rs 2.2 lakh crore: Promoters of Asian Paints, a chemicals and petrochemicals market leader, now managed by professional leadership.
