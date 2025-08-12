Nykaa parent to take full control of Nudge Wellness

ADVERTISEMENT
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, said on Tuesday it will acquire the remaining 40 percent stake in Nudge Wellness Private Limited, consolidating full ownership of the health and wellness brand.
The purchase, approved by the company’s board on August 12, will see FSN E-Commerce buy the stake from Onesto Labs Private Limited for ₹14.26 lakh, under terms set in a 2022 shareholders’ agreement. The deal remains subject to definitive transaction documents and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by September 30.
Founded in 2022, Nudge Wellness markets and sells health and wellness supplements and related products. Its revenue declined sharply in fiscal 2024–25, falling to ₹34.79 lakh from ₹1.73 crore the previous year.
The transaction qualifies as a related-party deal, as 72 Ventures LLP — a promoter group entity — holds a 3.62 percent stake in Onesto Labs. FSN E-Commerce said the deal was conducted on an arm’s length basis and cleared by its audit committee before board approval.
Nykaa’s parent said taking Nudge fully in-house will allow for “sharper focus” and better execution in the business, positioning the unit for improved performance in a competitive wellness market.