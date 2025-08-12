New Grok feature on X lets users instantly convert photos into videos, here's how

ADVERTISEMENT
X has introduced a feature allowing users to convert any photo in their feed into a short video without leaving the app, in its latest integration of artificial intelligence tools.
The capability, powered by Grok AI, is being rolled out first to iOS devices, with Android support expected soon, according to X owner Elon Musk. It operates under Grok Imagine, which recently became free to use worldwide for a limited period, as part of X’s push to make AI-driven content creation more accessible and integrated into the platform.
How it works To access the tool, users must update their X app to the latest version, long-press on an image in their feed, and select the “Make video with Grok” option. The photo is sent directly to the Grok app, which generates a video in about 17 seconds. Four audio tracks are available for pairing, and the final video can be shared instantly.
The integration removes the need to manually upload images to Grok, with the process handled automatically in the background. Users will need the Grok app installed and a registered account to use the feature. Musk has said the Android rollout is “coming soon”.
Broader updates The launch follows other recent upgrades to Grok, including the addition of Auto and Expert modes in Grok 4, enhanced PDF processing, and the debut of Grok Imagine on Android — enabling six-second videos from text or images. Musk has also confirmed that Grok 5 is slated for release later this year.
Separately, Grok AI’s official X account was briefly suspended on Monday, with a notice citing a violation of platform rules. The account was reinstated after around 15 minutes, initially displaying only a blue verification tick instead of the golden badge linked to xAI. Both the badge and the affiliation tag were later restored following user reports to Musk.