ADVERTISEMENT
Kirk Perry currently serves as the interim chief executive officer of Kenvue. He has served as a director of the company since December 2024. He previously served as president and CEO of Circana, a global provider of technology, data and predictive analytics for the consumer, retail and media sectors, where he remains a member of the board of directors.
Prior to joining Circana, Perry served as president, global client and agency solutions at Google, and was responsible for driving Google’s global revenue and growing its relationships with the world’s largest advertisers and advertising agencies.
Before Google, Perry spent 23 years with Procter & Gamble, where he held several positions of increasing responsibility in general management and marketing roles, including president of global family care; vice president, U.S. Operations and North America Marketing, P&G’s biggest region; and Vice President, North America Baby Care.
Perry currently serves as a board member of The J.M. Smucker Company and Chick-Fil-A, Inc., a privately owned restaurant company. He previously served as a director of e.l.f. Beauty and Hillerich & Bradsby Co. (Louisville Slugger), a privately owned sporting goods manufacturer.
Read More: Kenvue names Kirk Perry as Interim CEO