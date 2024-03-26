AnyMind Group's AnyTag wraps up campaign on Blue Heaven's skincare range

AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has announced that it has wrapped up a campaign for Blue Heaven’s newest skincare range, utilizing its influencer marketing software, AnyTag. Blue Heaven is a homegrown cosmetic brand. This campaign has been aimed to promote their new category of skincare-infused makeup range.

Kickstarted during the festive season, the entire activity went on for 45 days, till the year’s end. The brand strategically associated with eight content creators, which included Shivangi Joshi, Tejaswi Prakash, Arnakshi Kashyap, Kareena Tekwani, Prerna, Megha, Jhanvi Bhatia, and Anushka Hazra.

The content styles across creators focused on Diwali, festive functions and wedding-based content using GRWM videos. AnyTag concentrated on using Instagram as a platform for this.

The campaign garnered a total reach of 4.68M with total views of 8.1M+. The brand page increased its followers by 10k.

Speaking on the success of the activity, Rubeena Singh, country manager India & MENA at AnyMind Group, said, “We are very glad with the outstanding performance of the influencer marketing campaign for Blue Heaven. Festivals in India are a great time when people dress up and enjoy the vibes. Our key aim was to connect to the right TG and create awareness around the skincare-infused makeup range. The positive response and increased market awareness demonstrate the campaign's success in not just showcasing the product line but also in creating a strong connection between the brand and its consumer base.”