Bajaj Consumer Care cuts standalone ad expenses by 9% in Q4 YoY, profit declines to Rs 31.4 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care announced its quarter 4 and fiscal year 2025 earnings on Monday. The maker of the Almond Hair Oil brand reduced its advertisement and promotional expenses in Q4 (January-March) in the fiscal year 2025 by 9.36%. The consumer product care company spent Rs 36.4 crore on ads and promotions versus Rs 40.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Overall, the standalone ad expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care stood at Rs 137.8 crore in FY25 versus Rs 160 crore in FY24.
The hair oil and skin care retailer's standalone profit declined 15.8% in Q4 year-on-year. The March quarter profit stood at Rs 31.4 crore in FY 25 versus Rs 37.3 crore in the same period in FY 24.
Bajaj Consumer Care's FY25 profit declined to Rs 130 crore--a 17.7% downfall YoY. The company had registered a profit of Rs 158 crore in FY 24.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a profit of Rs 31 crore in Q4 FY25 and for the full fiscal year to Rs 125.3 crore.
According to the company, the Almond Drop Hair Oil grew by 3% in Q4 FY25 and 11% Quarter-on-Quarter. "Large packs registered a growth of 17% sequentially while small packs grew by 27%," according to the company.
On the other hand, Pure Coconut Oil delivered 19% growth in FY 25. The Brand consistently clocked monthly revenues of Rs 10 crore in FY25.
In terms of different channels of sales, general trade grew by 7% QoQ. E-commerce witnessed a growth of 33% in Q4 YoY. Quick Commerce grew by 60% in Q4 YoY and now contributing 11% of E-Commerce.