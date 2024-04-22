Cadbury Perk and Alia Bhatt ask people to ‘Take it Lightly’ in their new campaign

Cadbury Perk, one of Mondelez India’s brands has launched another campaign with Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt. Through a TV commercial, Cadbury Perk encourages consumers to embrace life's challenges with a light-hearted attitude, echoing the mantra ‘Take it lightly’.

With its latest campaign, Cadbury Perk wants to inspire individuals to approach life's twists and turns with humor and optimism. Through the narrative, Cadbury Perk aims to resonate with its audience, and encourage them to navigate life's ups and downs with a smile and a Perk in hand.

Nitin Saini, Vice President- Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Since its inception, Cadbury Perk has been rooted in the youth culture owing to its fun persona and lighthearted narrative. Continuing this legacy, our new film showcases how a simple change in attitude can make a big difference in positively navigating life's twists and turns. We believe this campaign will resonate with young consumers who live life with the same vivacity as personified by our brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, inspiring them to embrace a lighter and more joyful approach to everyday challenges”.

Alia Bhatt said, “I have always been a fan of Cadbury Perk as I deeply resonate with their belief to ease through life’s small disappointments with humor and optimism. This long partnership has been an absolute delight!”