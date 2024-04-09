Cannes Lions launches LIONS Creators, a first-ever creators experience at the festival

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the launch of LIONS Creators. A new experience taking place on 18–20 June during the week of Cannes Lions, this dedicated forum will include a curated mix of exclusive learning and networking experiences for creators and those working in the wider creator economy.

In 2023, Goldman Sachs analysts estimated that the creator economy was a $250bn industry and could reach $480bn by 2027. Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “With potential growth of this scale, it’s crucial that the Festival plays a role in bringing together the platforms, the brands, the creators and the agencies, and a wider cross-section of the industry to have the most pressing conversations around how we co-create, collaborate and unlock greater value and progress for the wider industry in this space.”

Speaking about the initiative, Thea Skelton, VP of Events, LIONS, said: “Creators are an increasingly important part of the marketing mix, and their presence at Cannes Lions has been steadily growing for many years. LIONS Creators has been established in collaboration with creators from around the world who all see the value in convening, doing business and learning from each other at the International Festival of Creativity.”

For LIONS Creators’ first year, Cannes Lions has partnered with Viral Nation, the leader in social-first transformation. Skelton added: “We’re excited to be launching LIONS Creators in partnership with Viral Nation. Collaborating with a partner that is committed to innovation and excellence in social-first marketing means that we are well placed to bring our collective expertise and knowledge to this exciting launch.”

“Embracing the power of creators, the inaugural LIONS Creators signals a pivotal moment for the marketing industry, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront,” said Joe Gagliese, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Viral Nation. “Creators are at the heart of everything we do at Viral Nation. Through our social-first brand work, powered by our AI-based solutions, we're constantly helping brands and creators elevate consumer and audience engagement in authentic and innovative ways. By collaborating with Cannes Lions, we are not only amplifying the voices of creators but also solidifying influencer marketing's position as a cornerstone of social-first transformation, globally. We are excited to help steward a new era of brand collaboration at the heart of creative marketing in Cannes this June.”

Activities include a series of exclusive LIONS xChange Roundtables, filmed in front of a live audience of LIONS Creators delegates. Bringing together leading voices across the big players in the creator marketing economy – the platforms, brands, creators, agencies and others – the series will focus on discussing the biggest challenges we face in this rapidly growing and increasingly important part of the marketing mix.