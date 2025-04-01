            
Decathlon Sports India's ad expenses up 33% to Rs 87.49 crore in FY24

The total business income surged to Rs 4,066 crore in FY24- the highest for Decathlon Sports in India in the past five years- reaching nearly half a billion dollars from sales.

By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2025 11:23 AM
Decathlon turns profitable, registers a gain of Rs 197.19 crore in FY24

Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd has increased its advertising and promotional expenses by 33% to Rs 87.49 crore in fiscal year 2024. According to a report by the Press Trust of India, the Indian arm of the French sporting goods retailer reported a revenue of Rs 4,008.26 crore, up 2.24% year-on-year. The total business income surged to Rs 4,066 crore in FY24- the highest for Decathlon Sports in India in the past five years- reaching nearly half a billion dollars from sales.

According to the Registrar of Companies filing, the company registered gains of Rs 197.19 crore in FY24. In the previous fiscal year, the sporting company reported a loss of Rs 18.61 crore.

Sales from Indian stores stood at Rs 3,430.67 crore, while B2B sales were Rs 117.68 crore. However, Declathlon Sports India's e-commerce channels declined 2.2% to Rs 437.07 crore, compared to Rs 446.75 crore in FY23.

Decathlon Sports India is a subsidiary of French sporting goods retailer Decathlon SE. It is engaged in trading sports equipment, accessories, apparel, etc.

According to the media reports, the company has invested 100 million euros and has plans to invest another 100 million euros in the next five years.


First Published on Apr 1, 2025 11:23 AM

