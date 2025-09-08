EaseMyTrip’s ad revenue dips 6% to Rs 80 crore in FY25, but strong holiday bookings drive growth

ADVERTISEMENT
EaseMyTrip’s consolidated advertisement revenue slipped to Rs 80.2 crore in FY25 from Rs 85.8 crore a year earlier, according to the company’s FY25 annual report. Within this, air ticketing contributed the largest share at Rs 81.8 crore, followed by hotels and packages at Rs 3 crore, and other services at Rs 9 lakh.
On a standalone basis, ad revenue from air passage was Rs 62.5 crore, from hotels and packages Rs 10.4 crore, and from other services Rs 7 lakh.
Chairman Nishant Pitti said that targeted brand-building initiatives helped enhance customer reach, boost visibility, and maintain cost efficiency during FY25. “With a total marketing spend of just 1.1% of the Gross Booking Revenue (GBR), these spends contributed to our strong performance and profitable growth,” Pitti noted.
EaseMyTrip’s GBR rose to Rs 8,691 crore in FY25, up from Rs 8,512 crore in FY24, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 587.3 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 108.7 crore, and EBITDA at Rs 161.2 crore.
Pitti highlighted robust growth in the hotel and holiday package segment, where bookings jumped 81% year-on-year to 9.4 lakh in FY25, compared to 5.2 lakh in FY24. Train, bus, and other segment bookings also grew 25% YoY, from 10.4 lakh in FY24 to 13 lakh in FY25.
The Delhi-based online travel company expanded its domestic footprint with new offices in Gurugram and Mumbai, and grew its franchise network by 25 stores across India, focusing on Tier II and III regions. It plans to add around 100 more offline stores by 2025 to meet rising demand for travel. Globally, EaseMyTrip strengthened its presence with new subsidiaries in Brazil and Saudi Arabia, alongside increased investments in its UAE and US operations.
“We move ahead with great excitement, supported by tailwinds in the domestic economy and India’s travel and tourism sector, which is projected to contribute US$512 billion to India’s GDP by 2028,” Pitti said. “This growth will be driven by a rising middle class, higher discretionary spending, deeper digital penetration, a focus on diverse travel experiences such as spiritual tourism, and proactive government policies.”